UPDATE 2-Becton Dickinson raises 2021 profit forecast on COVID-19 test sales

(Compares with estimates, adds details for Roche, and share movement)

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson beat quarterly profit estimates and forecast full-year earnings above expectations on Thursday as the medical device maker continued to benefit from strong demand for its COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

Medical device makers such as Becton and Abbott Laboratories have gained from demand for their rapid COVID-19 tests amid a resurgence of infections and slow rollout of vaccines.

Rival Roche, whose 15 COVID-19 tests propelled the diagnostics maker to double-digit sales growth in its most recent quarter, said it expects demand to continue to surge.

Becton is supplying about 7.6 million of its coronavirus antigen tests to the Canadian government and 750,000 to the United States, and in September said its test kit met the requirements for a launch in Europe.

The Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based company said COVID-19 testing helped it earn $867 million in the first quarter, and expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share to be between $12.75 and $12.85, above estimates of $12.58 per share.

Becton said last November that it expects sales from its Veritor rapid antigen test kit to be in the range of $1 billion to $1.5 billion in fiscal 2021.

First-quarter revenue grew 25.7% to $5.32 billion, above the average analyst estimate of $4.87 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Excluding items, Becton earned $4.55 per share, beating estimates of $3.11 per share.

Shares of the company were trading up 3.8% at $270.91 before the bell. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)