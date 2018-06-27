Bed Bath & Beyond reports surprise drop in quarterly same-store sales

June 27 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond reported a surprise drop in same-store sales for the first quarter on Wednesday, as the home furnishings retailer faces intense competition from online and off-price retailers.

The company reported a 0.6 percent drop in same-store sales, while analysts were expecting a rise of 0.06 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to $43.58 million, or 32 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 2, from $75.28 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.