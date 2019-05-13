CORRECTED-Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Steven Temares steps down

(Corrects to show last name of CEO is “Temares”, not “Temaras” in headline and first paragraph)

May 13 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Monday Steven Temares has stepped down as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Mary Winston, currently a board member, was named as interim CEO, the company said.

An investor group, comprising Legion Partners Asset Management LLC, Macellum Advisors GP LLC and Ancora Advisors LLC, had been urging the company since March to replace Temares. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)