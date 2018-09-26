FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 8:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bed Bath & Beyond posts surprise fall in quarterly same-store sales

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Home furnishing retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc on Wednesday reported a surprise fall in quarterly comparable store sales amid intense competition.

Total same-store sales fell 0.6 percent in the second quarter ended Sept. 1, continuing their slide for the sixth straight quarter. Analysts on average had expected a rise of 0.33 percent in comparable sales, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The New York-based company’s net income fell to $48.6 million, or 36 cents per share, from $94.2 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

