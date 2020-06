A federal appeals court on Monday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing Bed Bath & Beyond of underpaying department managers, saying the retailer properly used the “fluctuating workweek” method to calculate overtime.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the plaintiffs, a group of department managers, did not show that Bed Bath violated the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

