FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Befesa shares rose 3.5 percent by midmorning Friday on the first day of trading of the German metals recylcing group on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

Majority-owned by private equity investor Triton, Befesa shares opened at the offer price of 28 euros a share, which had been chosen on Thursday at the low end of 28-38 euro range. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Tom Sims)