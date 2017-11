FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - German metals recycling group Befesa said it priced its initial public offering of shares at 28 euros apiece, the bottom of the offer range, ahead of its market debut on Friday.

Befesa is the largest initial public offering (IPO) in Germany this year after online takeaway food delivery group Delivery Hero and ahead of meal kit group HelloFresh, which listed earlier this week. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Evans)