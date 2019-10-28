Australia's Bega Cheese flags weaker 2020 earnings

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Dairy goods maker Bega Cheese ltd on Tuesday forecast weaker earnings for fiscal 2020, citing competitive milk supply conditions brought about by a prolonged drought in Australia.

Normalized core earnings for 2020 are expected in the range of A$95 million to A$105 million ($65 million to $71.8 million), compared with A$115 million in fiscal 2019, the company said in a statement.

The company also flagged an increase in its Southern Region milk price to combat competition, which will impact its 2020 earnings. ($1 = 1.4626 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)