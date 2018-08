Aug 10 (Reuters) - Dairy products maker Bega Cheese Ltd said on Friday the Australian competition regulator has approved its purchase of Saputo Inc’s dairy processing facility at Koroit in the state of Victoria.

Bega Cheese will buy the facility from a local arm of Saputo for A$250 million ($184 million). The deal was announced in July. ($1 = 1.3572 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)