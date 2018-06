FRANKFURT, June 21 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea lotions, said Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich would step down when his term ends at the end of 2019 or earlier depending on when a successor is appointed.

It said in a statement that Heidenreich and the supervisory board had reached an amicable agreement on his resignation in a meeting on Thursday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Edward Taylor)