October 15, 2018 / 10:46 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Beiersdorf promotes De Loecker to CEO post from Jan. 1

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea skin creme, is promoting current deputy chief executive Stefan De Loecker to the top job from Jan. 1 after reaching an amicable agreement with Stefan Heidenreich, who has been CEO since 2012.

The company had said in June that Heidenreich, 55, would step down at the end of 2019 or earlier, depending on when a successor was selected.

At that time, De Loecker, a 51-year-old from Belgium, was named deputy CEO and commissioned with the development of Beiersdorf’s strategy.

Under Heidenreich’s leadership, the group has regained market share, introduced a new Nivea logo as part of his Blue Agenda strategy, focused on emerging markets and stripped out underperforming product lines.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Thomas Seythal

