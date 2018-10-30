FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 7:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Beiersdorf confirms guidance as group sales rise 6.0 pct

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea skin creams, confirmed its full-year guidance on Tuesday as it posted a 6 percent rise in organic group sales in the first nine months helped by a strong performance at its Tesa adhesives business.

The Hamburg-based company said nine-month sales, excluding currency moves and acquisitions, rose 6 percent to 5.4 billion euros ($6.15 billion), after increasing 7.7 percent in the first half.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Maria Sheahan

