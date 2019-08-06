Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 6, 2019

Beiersdorf confirms guidance for 2019

BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German consumer goods firm Beiersdorf confirmed its outlook for 2019 on Tuesday, although sales growth slowed somewhat in the second quarter.

First-half sales came in at 3.837 billion euros ($4.30 billion), a rise of 4.8% after stripping out currency effects and acquisitions, compared to 6% in the first quarter.

Beiersdorf confirmed its guidance for 2019 for group sales growth of 3-5%, and an operating margin of 14-14.5% in its core consumer business unit.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Thomas Seythal

