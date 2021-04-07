Beiersdorf Q1 organic growth boosted by Tesa adhesives demand

BERLIN, April 7 (Reuters) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf reported on Wednesday consensus-beating organic sales growth of 6.3% for the first quarter, driven by demand for adhesives in the electronics and automotive sectors.

A 23.6% organic jump in sales at its Tesa adhesives business to 397 million euros ($472 million) lifted group revenues to 1.95 billion euros, it said.

Organic growth at its Consumer business, which makes brands including Nivea, Eucerin and LaPrairie, stood at 2.7%, to sales of 1.55 billion euros.

Beiersdorf said it was still difficult to make a reliable forecast for the rest of the year, reiterating its guidance for positive sales growth in both business segments and at group level.

It still expects its full-year margin on earnings before interest and tax to remain at the 2020 level in the Consumer business segment and in the group, but to fall short of the prior year at Tesa. ($1 = 0.8418 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)