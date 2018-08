BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German consumer goods firm Beiersdorf raised its 2018 sales guidance to 5 percent from 4 percent after its organic sales growth accelerated in the second quarter.

Organic sales growth came to 7.7 percent for the first six months of the year, after 6.5 percent in the first quarter.

Nominal growth was 2.8 percent to 3.61 billion euros in the six months through June. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Tom Sims)