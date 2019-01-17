New Beiersdorf CEO hints at action as sales slow

BERLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The new chief executive of Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea skin creams, promised “key strategic steps” in 2019 after reporting that sales slowed in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Hamburg-based company said on Thursday its sales, excluding currency moves and acquisitions, rose 5.4 percent to 7.233 billion euros ($8.23 billion) in 2018, after increasing 6 percent in the first nine months.

“We will take further key strategic steps in 2019 to unlock Beiersdorf’s future potential and to be able to further deliver a sustainable growth,” Stefan De Loecker, who took over as CEO on Jan. 1, said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Riham Alkousaa)