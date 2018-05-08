UPDATE 1-Beiersdorf sticks to cautious outlook despite strong quarter

* Q1 organic sales up 6.5 pct, just ahead of forecasts

* Strong euro wipes out most gains

* Consumer products sales up 6.1 pct, Tesa up 8.5 pct

* 2018 guidance confirmed (Adds details)

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea and other skin care products, beat its consumer product rivals on Tuesday by posting a 6.5 percent rise in first-quarter organic group sales, but stuck to its conservative outlook for 2018.

Sales, excluding exchange rate effects as well as the impact of acquisitions and divestments, came in at 1.81 billion euros ($2.16 billion), just ahead of average analyst forecasts, although nominal growth was just 0.4 percent due to the strong euro.

Beiersdorf has performed well against rivals Unilever , the maker of Dove products, and Britain’s Reckitt Benckiser, with the quarter powered by 8.5 percent sales growth at its Tesa adhesives unit.

German rival Henkel, which has been hit by delivery problems in North America, reports quarterly figures on Wednesday.

Beiersdorf’s consumer business, which makes Nivea and other skin care brands such as Eucerin and La Praire, reported organic sales growth of 6.1 percent, but a nominal fall of 0.3 percent due to the strong euro wiping out gains in the Americas.

Nivea sales rose 1.9 percent and La Prairie jumped 56 percent, while sales of healthcare, which includes its Hansaplast and Elastoplast brands, fell 2.7 percent.

“Despite the current political and economic uncertainty throughout some regions, we look optimistically to the coming months and therefore confirm our forecast for 2018,” Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich said in a statement.

Beiersdorf reiterated its forecast for 2018 sales growth of around 4 percent, predicting Tesa will record sales growth of 3 to 4 percent and its consumer products division to grow 4 to 5 percent. ($1 = 0.8384 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Maria Sheahan)