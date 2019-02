FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Nivea skin cream maker Beiersdorf announced on Tuesday it would make additional investments of up to 80 million euros ($91 million) a year in its consumer business segment.

“Our entire business model needs timely adaptation due to new market realities and fast-changing technology developments,” said Chief Executive Officer Stefan De Loecker.

“This requires first and foremost higher investments.” ($1 = 0.8788 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by David Evans)