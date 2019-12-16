BeiGene drug fails main goal in late-stage study against AbbVie-J&J rival Imbruvica

Dec 16 (Reuters) - BeiGene Ltd said on Monday a late-stage trial testing its recently approved cancer treatment Brukinsa did not meet the main goal of proving superior to Imbruvica, a rival medicine from Johnson & Johnson and AbbVie Inc.

The trial tested the drugs in patients with Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

China-based BeiGene in November won approval for Brukinsa for treating patients with mantle cell lymphoma, who have received at least one prior therapy. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)