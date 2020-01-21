UPDATE 1-BeiGene lung cancer treatment improves progression-free survival

(Adds background)

Jan 21 (Reuters) - China’s BeiGene Ltd said on Tuesday its cancer therapy combination helped newly diagnosed lung cancer patients live longer by preventing the disease from progressing, in a late-stage study.

The therapy, tislelizumab, when administered in combination with chemotherapy, met the main goal of improving progression-free survival in patients with squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Patients were either given BeiGene’s tislelizumab along with chemotherapy agents paclitaxel and carboplatin, or tislelizumab mixed with carboplatin and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s Abraxane.

Both combinations of tislelizumab were effective and their safety profiles were consistent with the known risks of each treatment, BeiGene said.

Last month, the drugmaker received China’s approval to market tislelizumab as a treatment for some patients with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

The company said it will discuss its plans for filing a marketing application for tislelizumab for lung cancer with Chinese health regulators.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death in China, with about 770,000 new cases in the country in 2018. NSCLC is the most common form of the cancer. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shinjini Ganguli)