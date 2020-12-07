Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials & Utilities

Carrier to sell stake in Sweden's Beijer Ref for $1.1 billion

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -Air conditioner maker Carrier Global Corp said on Monday it would sell its remaining stake in Swedish wholesaler Beijer Ref AB to private equity fund EQT for about $1.1 billion.

Carrier had about 26% of total votes in the refrigeration equipment wholesaler in September, after having sold about $300 million worth of shares then.

The deal will give Carrier cash to cut its debt and fund growth initiatives, the company said in a statement.

Citigroup Global Markets acted as a financial adviser to Carrier on the deal, which is expected to close by the end of December.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

