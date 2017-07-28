Bekaert cautious for 2017, as H1 operating profit below expectations

BRUSSELS, July 28 (Reuters) - Belgian steel wire maker Bekaert on Friday reported lower-than-expected operating profit in the first half of the year and said it remained cautious about the rest of 2017.

The company said it would "broadly repeat" its 2016 underlying operating result of 305 million euros ($356.42 million), while some analysts had expected the company to upgrade its guidance.

Bekaert said it remained cautious about changing raw material prices, the oil and gas market and market developments in the United States because of policy uncertainty in trade and other areas.

Operating profit rose 12 percent in the first half to 176 million euros ($205.67 million) but remained below the 183 million expected in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8557 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)