UPDATE 1-Bekaert cautious on 2017 after profit below expectations

BRUSSELS, July 28 (Reuters) - Belgian steel wire maker Bekaert on Friday reported lower-than-expected operating profit in the first half of the year and said it remained cautious about the rest of 2017.

Bekaert's shares, which had rallied following a strong first-quarter trading update, were some 10 percent lower early on Friday, making them the weakest of all stocks in Belgium.

The company said it would "broadly repeat" this year its 2016 underlying operating result of 305 million euros ($356.4 million), while some analysts had expected the company to upgrade its 2017 guidance.

Bekaert said it remained cautious about changing raw material prices, the oil and gas market and market developments in the United States because of policy uncertainty in trade and other areas.

Operating profit rose 12 percent in the first half to 176 million euros ($205.7 million), below the 183 million expected in a Reuters poll.

Analysts at KBC Securities said the shortfall in operating profit was mainly due to its businesses in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

The company, whose steel wire reinforces a third of the world's tyres, said its Asian business was hit by a capacity reduction by Chinese tyre manufacturers in the second quarter and that demand for sawing wire was volatile. ($1 = 0.8557 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)