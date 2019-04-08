Development Bank of Belarus plans 5-yr dollar Eurobond -source

MOSCOW, April 8 (Reuters) - Belarusian state development bank DBRB plans to issue a five-year, U.S. dollar-denominated Eurobond and may also consider issuing a three-year Eurobond in Belarusian roubles, a financial market source said on Monday.

DBRB, which stands for Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus, has mandated Citi and Raiffeisen Bank International as joint bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe and the United States starting on April 10. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Maria Kiselyova Editing by Tom Balmforth)