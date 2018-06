MINSK, June 5 (Reuters) - * Belarus approves purchase by European Bank for Reconstruction and Development of a stake in state-run Belinvestbank * Belinvestbank is sixth-largest bank in Belarus * Decision means EBRD could buy stake within six to nine months * EBRD declines to name size of stake. Authorities had said it could be 25 percent

