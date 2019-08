MINSK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Belarusian central bank said on Wednesday it expected inflation to slow down in the second half of this year to around 5% by year-end and that external inflationary risks had declined.

The central bank cut its key rate earlier on Wednesday from 10% to 9.5%, a move it said would allow the regulator to maintain a neutral monetary policy. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)