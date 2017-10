MINSK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Belarus’s central bank will not rush to cut its key refinancing rate for the time being after slashing it seven times so far this year, deputy central bank head Taras Nadolny said on Thursday.

"This issue is not on our agenda now," he told reporters. "We have made enough such steps."