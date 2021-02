MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Belarusian central bank said on Wednesday it had postponed its decision on its main interest rate until March 12.

It said the decision not to announce its main interest rate on Wednesday as initially planned was linked to a need to further analyse the factors that had led to an increase in consumer prices. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alison Williams)