MINSK, April 22 (Reuters) - The central bank of Belarus is ready to give banks more time to refinance their loans and extend their refinancing period to between three and six months in case of liquidity problems, the regulator said on Wednesday.

The new rules will remain in force until the end of this year.

Currently the central bank provides loans to banks to support liquidity for 1-7 days. (Reporting by Andrey Makhovsky; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Andrew Heavens)