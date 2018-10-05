Belarus has "understanding" with Russia on 2019 loan: PM

MINSK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Belarus and Russia have reached an understanding about a Russian loan to Belarus in 2019, and Russia has also offered to transfer money to Belarus to compensate for changes in Russian tax policy, Belarus Prime Minister Sergei Rumas said on Friday.

Russia understands its tax changes will have a negative impact on Belarus, Rumas said in parliament. Belarus expects to agree on two tranches of a Eurasian fund loan for $400 million and a Russian government loan for $1.0 billion to refinance payments on foreign currency. The money would help Belarus cope with debt payments falling next year which total $3.7 billion. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Matthias Williams)