BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Berlin on Tuesday, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.

The meeting comes after Tsikhanouskaya met French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday in Vilnius, the highest-profile Western leader to meet the exiled opposition leader.