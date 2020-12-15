Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta says Belarus has suspended oil shipments through terminal

By Reuters Staff

VILNIUS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Belarus’ state oil corporation is “temporarily suspending” selling oil via the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda, oil terminal Klaipedos Nafta said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We understand our client’s decisions are likely motivated by political, not economical, logic, which we cannot influence”, terminal commercial director Mindaugas Navikas said in a statement.

In August, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko warned he would divert exports now shipped through EU member Lithuania, which supports opposition claims over a disputed Aug. 9 president election.

Reporting By Andrius Sytas

