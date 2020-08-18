Belarusian leader Lukashenko calls opposition council an attempt to seize power - Belta

MINSK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday called the launch of a coordination council for members of the opposition an attempt to seize power and warned measures would be taken in response, the Belta news agency reported on Tuesday.

A coordination council pushed by opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to facilitate a transition of power following contested elections was due to meet for the first time in Minsk later on Tuesday. “We see it unequivocally: it is an attempt to seize power,” said Lukashenko, adding that he would take measures against those who join the council. “We have enough of these measures to cool down some hot heads.” (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jan Harvey)