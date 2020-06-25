Belarus dollar bonds tumble after accusations of election meddling

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Belarus sovereign dollar-bonds tumbled as much as 2.6 cents on Thursday after President Alexander Lukashenko accused Russian and Polish forces of meddling in his country’s presidential election campaign and trying to discredit him.

The 2030 bond dropped 2.6 cents in the dollar - its steepest daily decline in three months - to trade at 94.72 cents, Tradeweb data showed.

The 2026 bond, which was issued earlier this month, lost 2 cents to trade at 96.17 cents.

Belarus sold $1.25 billion of five and ten-year dollar bonds earlier in June. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold)