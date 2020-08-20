Polish PM says international pressure will help bring new Belarusian election

WARSAW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - International pressure will help Belarusians secure new elections faster, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

“I think their fight will last a while, but that it will be shorter, that they will be able to count on victory much faster ... the stronger the international pressure,” he told a news conference.

He made the comment as he announced that the head of the Polish national health fund, Adam Niedzielski, had been appointed health minister. Zbigniew Rau, head of the parliamentary commission on foreign affairs, will become foreign minister, Morawiecki said. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Catherine Evans)