Basic Materials
August 17, 2020 / 12:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Belarus potash producer stops some output amid strike -TASS, citing union

1 Min Read

MINSK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Some production has been stopped at Belarusian potash producer Belaruskali, Russia’s TASS news agency cited a local trade union as saying on Monday, as workers took industrial action in protest over alleged election rigging and police brutality.

Workers on unofficial strike at the state-owned miner had threatened to halt output after the country’s disputed Aug. 9 presidential election, media outlet Tut.By reported on Monday.

Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
