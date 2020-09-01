Lukashenko considers re-routing Belarusian cargo after sanctions - Belta

MOSCOW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he was ready to re-route Belarusian cargo from Baltic ports to Russian ports in response to sanctions imposed by Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, the Belta news agency reported.

“They say, it would be more expensive for Belarus,” the agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.

“Of course, it would be a little bit disadvantageous for us. But we can agree with the Russians on tariffs,” he said, according to Belta.