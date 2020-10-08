Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
World News

Russia's national guard, Belarusian police to discuss formal cooperation deal: RIA

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s National Guard and the Belarusian Interior Ministry will hold talks to discuss an agreement on formal cooperation, the RIA news agency cited a document as saying on Thursday.

Belarus, a traditional Russian ally, is in a political crisis after a disputed election in August that sparked mass protests against veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Russia initially said it had set up a reserve police force that could be used in Belarus if the unrest there got out of control.

Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Polina Ivanova

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up