Belarus opposition leader says national strike to begin on Monday

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarus opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Sunday a national strike would begin on Monday after President Alexander Lukashenko’s government responded with force to protests against him earlier that day.
Tsikhanouskaya had previously set a “People’s Ultimatum” for Lukashenko to resign by Sunday night, promising to call a national strike if he did not.
“The regime once again showed Belarusians that force is the only thing it is capable of,” Tsikhanouskaya wrote in a statement. “That’s why tomorrow, Oct. 26, a national strike will begin.”
Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Alison Williams
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.