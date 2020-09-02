EU weighing sanctions on 10-15 Belarus figures, U.S. official says

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The European Union is looking at sanctioning 10 to 15 Belarusian figures in connection with the former Soviet republic’s disputed Aug. 9 election and subsequent violent crackdown on protesters, a U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday.

“My understanding is that the EU ... is thinking of about 10 to 15 names,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent during a virtual appearance at the German Marshall Fund think tank. Kent also said the United States was not, “at this point,” suspending sanctions waivers that he said had allowed Belarus to purchase North American crude oil earlier this year. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed, Editing by Franklin Paul)