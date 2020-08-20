Pompeo says U.S. supports international efforts to examine Belarus election

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States remained deeply concerned by ‘serious flaws’ in Belarus’ presidential election, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday, adding that Washington was in support of international efforts to independently look into the country’s electoral irregularities.

Belarus is facing its biggest political crisis since the breakup of the Soviet Union, with tens of thousands of demonstrators rejecting President Alexander Lukashenko’s victory in an Aug. 9 vote his opponents say was rigged.