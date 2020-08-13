Armed people enter Belarusian offices of Russian internet firm Yandex

MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex said on Thursday that armed individuals had entered its offices in the Belarusian capital Minsk.

It said it was trying to get more information about the incident.

Security forces have clashed with protesters in Minsk and other Belarusian cities in recent days after a contested presidential election victory by Alexander Lukashenko, the incumbent. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Nadezhda Tsydenova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Osborn)