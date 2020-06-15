Financials
Belarus c.bank imposes temporary administration on Belgazprombank

MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - The Belarusian central bank on Monday said it had imposed temporary administration on Belgazprombank, which until recently had been headed by one of President Alexander Lukashenko’s main rivals in a presidential election due in August.

Security officials on Thursday raided the local unit of Russia’s Gazprombank, a move presidential challenger Viktor Babariko said sought to put pressure on him. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Toby Chopra)

