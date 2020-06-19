Belarus says has thwarted attempt to destabilize it -Belta

MINSK, June 19 (Reuters) - President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Belarus had thwarted a plan to destabilize it after a criminal case against Belgazprombank, the local unit of Russia’s Gazprombank, was called a threat to national security by the authorities.

Belgazprombank, whose offices were raided in a tax evasion and money laundering case, was put into temporary administration and 15 employees were also detained earlier this month.

The bank until recently was headed by Viktor Babariko, one of Lukashenko’s main rivals in a presidential election scheduled to take place in August. Babariko was also detained. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky and Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Catherine Evans)