March 5, 2020 / 7:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Belarus postpones Eurobond issue while coronavirus affects markets -Ifax

1 Min Read

MOSCOW/MINSK, March 5 (Reuters) - Belarus has postponed a Eurobond issue due to instability in financial markets caused by concern about the spread of the coronavirus, the Interfax news agency cited a source as saying on Thursday.

The Belarusian finance ministry said last week that it was considering issuing a U.S. dollar-denominated Eurobond due in 2035 and a euro-denominated Eurobond due in 2026 or in 2028.

The ministry declined to comment on the Interfax report. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Susan Fenton)

