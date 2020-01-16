Belarus in talks with Latvia over oil supply from Baltic ports - Latvia PM

MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The leaders of Latvia and Belarus are discussing supplying oil to Belarus from Latvia’s Baltic Sea ports, Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Karins said on Thursday.

“We are interested in starting such business,” Karins said.

Russia suspended oil supplies to Belarus from Jan. 1, but partially restored them on Jan. 4. Two Russian oil firms, controlled by tycoon Mikhail Gutseriyev, supply Belarus with oil essential to minimum operations at its two refineries. (Reporting by Andrey Makhovsky; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alex Richardson)