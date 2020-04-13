Russia's Rosneft to be key oil supplier to Belarus in April

MINSK, April 13 (Reuters) - Russian state oil company Rosneft will be biggest oil supplier to Belarus this month, after Moscow and Minsk settled their oil price row, Belarus state energy company Belneftekhim said on Monday.

Major Russian oil companies suspended supplies to Belarus from Jan. 1 after failing to agree supply terms with Belneftekhim, Belarus’s state oil company, with Moscow wanting to end years of discounted oil supplies to Minsk.

Russia’s Safmar group of companies was the sole Russian oil supplier to Belarus during the oil row which was largely settled last month. (Reporting by Andrey Makhovskiy; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Potter)