Russia's Safmar to supply less oil than expected to Belarus in January - sources

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Safmar, the Russian group that controls the assets of tycoon Mikhail Gutseriyev’s family, will supply less oil to energy-hungry Belarus this month than originally agreed, three industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Safmar has been the sole Russian oil supplier to refineries in Belarus this month, as Moscow and Minsk have failed to agree on terms of sales for 2020.

According to the sources, Safmar’s Russneft and Neftisa units are now set to supply up to 560,000 tonnes of Urals oil (4.1 million barrels) to Belarus this month, including 100,000 tonnes by rail.

That is short of the companies’ initial agreement to supply Belarus with 650,000 tonnes of oil via pipeline, and another 100,000 tonnes by rail.

Russia suspended oil supplies to Belarus on Jan. 1 in a dispute over supply contract terms between Moscow and Minsk. Russneft and Neftisa restored some supplies on Jan. 4.

The 750,000 tonnes represents only about half of the roughly 1.5 million tonnes of Russian oil Belarus consumes each month.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the country is seeking to cut Russian supplies to 30-40% of domestic market needs. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, Olesya Astakhova and Ludmila Zaramenskikh; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jan Harvey)