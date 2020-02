MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russneft and Neftisa, oil units of Russia’s Safmar Group, plan to supply around 400,000 tonnes of oil to Belarus refineries in March, three industry sources said.

Of the total, 90,000 to 100,000 tonnes will be delivered by rail, the sources told Reuters.

Safmar declined to comment. (Reporting by Olga Yagova and Ludmila Zaramenskikh Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by David Evans)