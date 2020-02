MINSK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Belarusian state energy company Belneftekhim has signed a contract with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR to receive two cargoes of oil totalling 160,000 tonnes, it said on Wednesday.

Belarus is locked in a row over oil supply with Russia. (Reporting by Andrei Makhvosky; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Jan Harvey)